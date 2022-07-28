Bears C Lucas Patrick exits practice with apparent injury

The Chicago Bears had a lot of questions on the offensive line heading into training camp. But center wasn’t one of them following the addition of Lucas Patrick in free agency.

But it wasn’t good news during Thursday’s practice as Patrick left with an apparent injury, according to multiple reports. Patrick walked off with trainers but took the cart to the locker room.

Rookie Doug Kramer replaced him at center and Dieter Eiselen is working with the second team.

The Bears signed Patrick to a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed in his first season. Patrick comes to Chicago with a knowledge of Luke Getsy’s scheme, which is helpful as he’ll be the one snapping the ball to quarterback Justin Fields.

Lucas Patrick had to leave todays practice. He walked off the field with trainer Andre Tucker. But took the cart to locker room. Should note, locker room is a FAR walk from practice field. — Bear Report (@BearReport) July 28, 2022

There also hasn’t been any sign of offensive tackle Teven Jenkins during Thursday’s practice.

We’ll have to wait until after practice to get an update from head coach Matt Eberflus.

Until then, follow along with live updates from Day 2 of Bears training camp practice:

