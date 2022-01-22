Bears have a busy week ahead for GM, head coach search

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their search for their new general manager and head coach, where they’re nearing the end of the first round of interviews.

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates (14) and head coach candidates (11), where they’re doing their due diligence to get the right guys in place.

Chicago is wrapping up its first round of GM and head coach interviews next week, where they’re close to narrowing it down to their finalists. There are already two candidates that have gotten a second interview: Matt Eberflus for head coach and Ryan Poles for GM.

Here’s a rundown of the Bears’ busy schedule for next week, courtesy of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Monday, Jan. 24

AP Photo

The Bears have two GM interviews on deck for Monday:

Morocco Brown (Colts director of college scouting)

Omar Khan (Steelers VP of football and business administration)

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have one GM interview and one head coach interview for Tuesday:

Ryan Poles (Chiefs executive director of player personnel) – second interview

Dennis Allen (Saints defensive coordinator)

Wednesday, Jan. 26

USA Today Sports

The Bears have one head coach interview scheduled for Wednesday:

Matt Eberflus (Colts defensive coordinator) – second interview

