Bears' Buster Skrine explains why he'll never be Halas Hall's locker room DJ

Buster Skrine stands a man alone in the Bears' locker room at Halas Hall.

As Skrine – wearing a retro Rolling Stones tee – told reporters during a conference call on Wednesday afternoon, his taste in music strays a bit from the normal locker room setlist.

"Yeah I listen to Classic Rock all the time," he said. "You know, I never touch the auxiliary cord in the locker room because I feel like I'll get judged on my playlist (laughs), so I just sit back and you know listen to all the new stuff they play (laughs)."

Aw, Buster. Go grab that aux cord! Maybe a smart call not to touch it in Year 1, but it feels like bumping Beggar's Banquet is probably fair game for a returning vet. Besides, try and listen to the Sympathy For The Devil without wanting to go tackle someone. It's a great locker room song if your job is tackling someone. The Bears' corner had plenty of other examples, and reader, he doesn't miss.

"Jimi Hendrix," he added. "I know Bob Marley's not a rock guy but I like Bob Marley a lot, I like Queen. AC/DC is okay, but I can only take so much of it. I like a lot of rock but I really like Jimmi Hendrix a lot, that's the guy I listen to all the time.

"I like the Beatles. But do I listen to them every day? Nah."

Buster, you and me both.

