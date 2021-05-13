Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor has watched plenty of film of Justin Fields playing quarterback, but he’ll get a different view of the first-round pick this week.

Lazor will get the chance to do that at the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend and said he’s looking forward to seeing “what it looks like in-person” when Fields throws the ball. Lazor said there are other “personal curiosities” to check off and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo said the team will be starting from square one when it comes to acclimating Fields to the NFL.

“It’s not going to be a very in-depth installation in terms of the amount of plays, amount of formations, shifts and motions and that sort of thing. But I want to see him. Those building blocks of becoming a starting quarterback in the league — and you start at the lowest of lows. . . . You start with the cadence, you start with the huddle,” DeFilippo said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You start with knowing your first wide vision, which is everything that you have before you get the ball in your hand. Play clock. Are we lined up correctly? What’s the cadence? Is there a kill with the play?”

DeFilippo said he’s found Fields to be “very coachable” thus far and he’ll get a chance to start a deeper dive with the quarterback this weekend.

Bears will work on “building blocks” with Justin Fields at minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk