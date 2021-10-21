Bears, Buccaneers NFL Week 7 picks from around the league

NFL picks roundup: Buccaneers unanimous choice over Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears offense looked like it made incremental progress in Week 6, even if they were only able to score 14 points. On the other side of the ball, the defense managed to hold Aaron Rodgers to under 200 passing yards, which is obviously no easy task. Despite that, you’ll be hard pressed to find an NFL expert who’s picking the Bears to pull off an upset. In fact, outside of Adam Rank we weren’t able to find anyone picking the Bears一 and Rank is a notorious Bears fan.

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk (60-34)

One of Tom Brady’s biggest embarrassments of 2020 happened against the Bears. Even though it was his own fault for losing track of downs, he’ll relish the chance to get revenge — and to once again not shake Nick Foles‘s hand.

Pick: Buccaneers 34, Bears 17

Bill Bender, Sporting News (62-32)

Buccaneers... are 2-4 (against the spread) this season. Those covers were as double-digit favorites, which is the case against the Bears. Chicago is 1-2 on the road this season with a pair of 20-points losses.

Pick: Buccaneers 32, Bears 19

Will Brinson, CBS, (57-37)

Justin Fields hasn't been inspiring in his starts. The Bears franchise tagged Allen Robinson and aren't using him. The offense is stale and the offensive line is bad. The Bucs front seven could EAT against this offense. They probably will.

Pick: Buccaneers 28, Bears 17

Matt Bowen, ESPN (66-28)

Pick: Buccaneers

John Breech, CBS (63-31)

Pick: Buccaneers 23, Bears 20

Dan Granziano, ESPN (62-32)

Pick: Buccaneers

Sam Acho, ESPN (62-32)

Pick: Buccaneers

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!