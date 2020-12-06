Bears' brutal loss to Lions sends Twitter into 'fire everyone' mode

'FIRE EVERYONE' trends on Twitter after Bears' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

You know things are really bad when "FIRE EVERYONE" is trending on Twitter:

After somehow blowing a late lead to the Lions, Bears fans let their angry thoughts be known. The vocal majority seem to want a whole lot of firings, and they want them now:

It is time for the Chicago Bears to change the way they do business. I don’t care if they “don’t fire people mid-season”. They need to fire everyone NOW. Done. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) December 6, 2020

I’m so done with the bears. Fire everyone — JP (@Josh_Peters19) December 6, 2020

Please do one thing right Chicago Bears.



Reboot! Fire everyone. Coach needs to go. D coach needs to go. Everyone. Start over. Trade many people and rebuild. I don’t care if we have 3-13 and 4-12 seasons. Not much better than right now but futures looks dim.@ChicagoBears

So... pic.twitter.com/XSxWFybzEN — Shane Padgett (@ShanePadgett) December 6, 2020

Fans have been cranking up the heat on Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy for quite some time.

Pace is a weekly Twitter trend as a result of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes playing well, while Nagy has taken the brunt of the social media blame for his team's woeful offense.

Will changes be made? That remains to be seen. But while we wait, expect more tweets like this: