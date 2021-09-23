Bears, Browns Week 3 picks from around the NFL

Browns overwhelming favorites to beat Bears among NFL experts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bengals were an upset darling across the country last week against the Bears, after the Bears put up a poor showing in Week 1 against the Rams. But the defense came through in a big way, and the offense did enough to seal the win. That win however, did not do much to win over experts around the league. In fact, you have to look high and low to find someone who’s picking the Bears to upset the Browns this Sunday in Cleveland. Here’s how the pundits are picking the game:

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk (19-13)

The Browns have underachieved. They should be good enough to finagle a win, even if it’s not pretty.

Pick: Browns 23, Bears 20

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk (18-14)

Justin Fields appears likely to start in place of the injured Andy Dalton. He may turn out to be a great quarterback, but I’m not convinced he’s ready just yet.

Pick: Browns 27, Bears 17

Bill Bender, Sporting News (18-14)

This could be Justin Fields' first start, and he presents a different challenge for the Browns. Cleveland has generated just three sacks in two games, but that pressure will turn. Chicago is good at stopping the run, but they will have a hard time playing catch-up if Baker Mayfield continues to play mistake-free football.

Pick: Browns 27, Bears 20

John Breech, CBS (19-13)

Pick: Browns 24, Bears 17

Domique Foxworth, ESPN (20-12)

Pick: Browns

Seth Wickersham, ESPN (19-13)

Pick: Browns

Matt Bowen, ESPN (22-10)

Pick: Browns

Dan Graziano, ESPN (20-12)

Pick: Browns

Rob Ninkovich, ESPN (20-12)

Pick: Browns

