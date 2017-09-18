Bears, Browns, Jaguars and Vikings struggle amid QB issues

The Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns all dropped games with less-than-ideal play from their respective quarterbacks in NFL on Sunday.

Chicago quarterback Mike Glennon did not have an awful stat line at first glance, going 31 of 45 for 301 yards and a touchdown. But he also threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and fumbled in a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After a surprisingly dominant win over the Houston Texans in the opening week, the Jaguars fell to a 37-16 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles, who did not turn the ball over against the Texans, was picked off twice and fumbled against the Titans.

Vikings QB Sam Bradford did not play in the 26-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a knee injury. Backup Case Keenum did not turn the ball over, but was just 20 of 27 for only 167 yards and no touchdowns in defeat.

The Browns saw rookie starter DeShone Kizer leave Sunday's 24-10 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens with a migraine, but he did return. Following a promising debut last week against the Steelers, Kizer looked very much like a rookie, going 15 of 31 for 182 yards and three interceptions.

Cleveland's lone touchdown came when Kizer was out as Kevin Hogan connected with rookie tight end David Njoku, but Hogan also threw an interception in a 5-for-11 day.

The Colts are still waiting for Andrew Luck to return from off-season shoulder surgery and turned to their second quarterback in as many weeks in a 16-13 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Former New England Patriots QB Jacoby Brissett got the start following last week's horrendous outing by Scott Tolzien and he went 20 of 37 for 216 yards and an interception.

The San Francisco 49ers also got a sub-par performance from Brian Hoyer, who was 15 of 27 for only 99 yards in a 12-9 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. Hoyer's disappointing output spoiled a stellar day by Carlos Hyde, who ran for 124 yards on just 15 carries in a losing effort.

While several quarterbacks struggled, Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady outplayed New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees in a 36-20 New England victory. Brady shook off a 16-for-36 performance last week against the Chiefs to go 30 of 39 for 447 yards and three touchdowns as Brees passed for 356 yards and two scores.

GATES SETS RECORD, RODGERS CELEBRATES LANDMARK

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates caught a seven-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins to break a tie with Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history. Gates, who also surpassed 900 receptions for his career, now has 112 touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went 33 of 50 for 343 yards and two touchdowns, and on his second touchdown, he tallied the 300th touchdown pass of his career. He threw 300 passes quicker than any QB in NFL history taking just 144 games to do it.

Two NFL teams played home games in Los Angeles for the first time since 1994, but not many got excited. The Rams and the Chargers, who both lost Sunday, drew a combined 81,000 fans for their respective home games. That is 3,000 fewer than the number of people who were at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to watch USC play Texas on Saturday. The Rams play their home games at the Coliseum.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten caught 10 passes for 97 yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos. But the 10-time Pro Bowler set a Cowboys record just by lining up Sunday. He played in his 225th game as a member of the Cowboys, breaking the team record set by former defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones. Witten also tied former Dallas receiver Michael Irvin with his 65th career touchdown and moved into fourth place all-time on the NFL's receptions list.

RODGERS WITH THE PASS!

Rodgers' first touchdown pass of the night came on a deep ball to Davante Adams on fourth and seven.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went superman after taking a shovel pass from Alex Smith and flying through the air for a 15-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was Johnny-on-the-spot to snare a deflected pass for a 53-yard reception to set up a field goal at the end of the first half against the Chiefs.

