Bears-Broncos joint training camp practices cancelled

The status of the 2020 NFL season remains uncertain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the NFL has maintained a public perception that the season will go forward as scheduled, doctors and scientists have continued to say that the virus will determine what happens and when.

What we do know, however, is that joint training camp practices won't take place in 2020.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams stating that training camp practices must be held at team facilities and that joint practices are prohibited. For the Bears, that means no sessions with the Broncos and former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

And the NFL just sent a memo to teams informing them that they also will not be allowed to hold joint practices with other teams this summer either, per source. It had developed into a popular practice in recent years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

The Bears face an already complicated summer of practices that will be highlighted by the competition between Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky for the starting quarterback job. Joint practices with the Broncos could've been a pivotal point for one of the contenders to take an early lead.

The loss of joint practices means the preseason will have even greater importance on who lines up behind center in Week 1.

If, of course, preseason games are played.

