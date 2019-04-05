Bears bringing in two former AAF and Chargers kickers for tryout originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears have two kickers under contract right now. Ryan Pace is looking at potentially adding another.

Now that the Alliance of American Football league folded, all of their players are eligible to sign with NFL teams, and at least two of their kickers are coming to Chicago for a tryout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Younghoe Koo from the Atlanta Legends and Nick Rose from the San Antonio Commanders are scheduled for a tryout at Halas Hall next week, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Both players spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017, and they each happened to go 14-of-14 in the AAF.

Koo did not attempt a kick longer than 38 yards, though, while Rose hit kicks from 50 and 54 yards.

The Tribune reports both kickers have a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings the day before they come to Chicago, and the report leaves the door open for more kickers to join in the Bears competition.

The two current kickers on the roster were signed after tryouts at Halas Hall, but neither has NFL experience.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.