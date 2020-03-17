The Bear market is a good one for pass-rushers

According to NFL Network, the Bears are signing Cowboys free agent defensive end Robert Quinn.

Quinn’s getting a five-year, $70 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed.

Quinn made his money with an 11.5-sack season for the Cowboys, after coming over in the Dolphins fire sale. The 29-year-old has 80.5 career sacks in nine seasons.

Now, he’ll replace Leonard Floyd on a Bears defense that was already good.

Bears bringing in pass-rusher Robert Quinn originally appeared on Pro Football Talk