Should the Bears bring Jordan Howard back?

The Miami Dolphins released former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard on Monday after a disappointing half-season in South Beach.

Howard appeared in just five games for the Dolphins, totaling 33 yards on 28 carries. The only positive to draw from Howard’s tenure in Miami are his four rushing touchdowns this year.

Dolphins waived veteran RB Jordan Howard, per source. Howard was inactive Sunday, and now he is gone from Miami. All veterans now go on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2020

Howard, 26, was at one time considered a potential centerpiece for the Bears offense but was later discarded because of his poor fit in Matt Nagy’s offense. And while Howard didn’t enjoy any success in Miami (following a season in Philadelphia), it’s worth questioning whether GM Ryan Pace’s loyalty to Nagy’s system cost this team a feature back who would’ve remained productive in Chicago.

Remember: Nagy just gave up playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor because, well, his system just isn’t working.

Howard’s career began with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Bears, including a team-rookie-record of 1,313 yards in 2016. Even in Howard’s “bad” season — 2018 — he still managed 935 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and averaged the same amount of yards per carry (3.7) as David Montgomery did in 2020.

Montgomery’s concussion has forced the Bears to turn their running game over to Cordarrelle Patterson and Lamar Miller, who was just activated off of the team’s practice squad this week. Neither appears like a solid option, and there are even concerns over Montgomery’s long-term role as the team’s feature back.

It’s highly unlikely the Bears will bring Howard back because of the ill-will that exists at least on Howard’s side of the aisle. But if he could let bygones be bygones, a Howard reunion in Chicago would make a ton of sense.