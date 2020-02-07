Should the Bears bring Jordan Howard back to Chicago?

Eagles running back Jordan Howard didn't have the kind of contract year he was hoping for after the Chicago Bears traded him to Philadelphia for pennies on the dollar last offseason. He ended the 2019 regular season with career-lows in carries (119) and yards (525) but did enjoy his second-best yards-per-carry average at 4.4.

Howard was victimized by a midseason shoulder injury that opened the door for rookie Miles Sanders to take the starting job and never look back. Prior to his injury, Howard was producing much like he did during his time in Chicago when he became the first Bears running back to begin a career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Howard scored a touchdown in five of the final seven games he played last year and averaged 4.1 yards or more per carry in six of those seven games. He tore up the Bears in Week 9 when he ran for 82 yards and a touchdown in an Eagles' victory.

Howard had 123 fewer carries than Bears starter David Montgomery in 2019 but still managed the same number of rushing touchdowns (6). If Howard had the same workload as Montgomery, he would've ended the year with 992 yards; Montgomery finished with 889 yards.

The Eagles aren't expected to re-sign Howard this offseason, and it's unlikely the market for his services will be high. That, combined with the Bears' struggles to bang the ball between the tackles in 2019 could make a reunion possible, considering Chicago doesn't have much depth behind Montgomery with only Tarik Cohen as a change-of-pace option off the bench.

Pace has added at least one running back in four of the five offseasons as general manager of the Bears. He drafted Jeremy Langford in 2015, Howard in 2016, Cohen in 2017, and Montgomery in 2019. He signed Mike Davis as a free agent last offseason, too. You can bet Chicago will draft or sign one in 2020, and it just makes sense to at least give Howard some consideration.

The Bears could offer Howard the same deal they gave Davis last March (two years, $6 million). Howard's history of production warrants a payday like that and there will be little-to-no learning curve considering he already knows Matt Nagy's offense. With Montgomery entrenched as the starter, Howard's role can be specifically designed to assist in short-yardage and goalline situations. Montgomery and Howard can even split carries if that's what gives Chicago's offense its most effective rushing attack.

Howard is going to follow the money this offseason. But after a down year at a position that isn't highly valued to begin with, the Bears could swoop in and bring him back at a discount.

