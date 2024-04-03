Bears bring Bengals to heel in baseball doubleheader

Apr. 3—The Moscow baseball team relied on top-tier pitching and timely hits to earn its first wins over Lewiston in more than a decade on Tuesday at the Moscow Community Playfields. The Bears won the first game 4-2 and shut out the Bengals 6-0 in the nightcap.

"Kudos to the pitching staff. They came out and did exactly what we expected them to do," Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. "The whole team (bought) into the idea that we were going to execute small ball and create timely counts and execute those. I think most of our (sacrifice) bunts resulted in runs and that's just been our push all season long. We want to be a team that creates pressure and chaos."

Moscow (6-2, 2-0 Inland Empire League) got long outings from their two starters to help lead them to a sweep. Butch Kiblen almost went the distance in Game 2.

Kiblen nearly completes marathon

Kiblen was on a pitch count in the nightcap. Quick innings were a necessity for him to go deep into the game.

The first couple of innings went a little longer than the junior would've hoped. The first two frames had at least one at-bat that went six pitches or more.

Kiblen then began to breeze by Lewiston's hitters.

The Bengals (4-4, 1-3) didn't have more than five at-bats in an inning the rest of the game. In the sixth, Kiblen and the Bears defense sat down Lewiston's offense in order.

Kiblen wasn't quite able to go the distance (6 2/3 innings pitched). But his last out was a memorable one.

The Moscow pitcher took a hard hit to the ankle off a grounder from the Bengals' Brody Balmer. He recovered the ball and threw Balmer out at first base, but needed a minute to get his feet back under him.

The next at-bat, Kiblen wasn't able to release the ball on his first pitch to Mason Way and stumbled off the mound. A Bears fan clamored for Kiblen to get some practice pitches to see if he was hurt.

Kiblen responded to the fan by saying "I'm fine," and threw a strike his next pitch. Way hit a pop fly a few throws later for the final out of Kiblen's appearance.

"I know we have one of the best pitching staffs in the state," Kiblen said. "We're all dudes. We all know we can do what we can do. ... We know we can go out there and compete against anyone."

Oliver Spencer got the final out to clinch the shutout.

The Bears offense rewarded the pitchers' efforts throughout Game 2. JP Breese hit a two-score single in the bottom of the fifth to give Moscow a 5-0 advantage. Levi Anderson hit a sac fly that scored Tyson Izzo one inning later to cap off the Bears' scoring. Anderson also started Game 1 and pithed four innings, striking out eight.

Bears break the seal first in Game 1

The first game in the twinbill was tight until the very end.

Both teams started aggressive at the plate, especially from the leadoff spot. It wasn't until the bottom of the third where the first batter of the inning didn't record a hit.

The squads had identical scorelines through four innings: one run each in the first and fourth.

Lewiston had the first opportunity to break the seal and go up by multiple runs. The Bengals loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth. But a fly ball hit by Guy Krasselt left the baserunners stranded.

That was the opening the Bears needed.

With one out and runners on second and third, Izzo hit a two-RBI single. The knock brought home Breese and Jack Driskill for the game's final scores.

Lewiston had the game-tying runs on base in the top of the seventh. A flyout left those runners stranded. Bengals coach Darren Trainor objected to the final play of Game 1 to the umpire on the basis of time being called before the pitch. But it was to no avail.

Bears on a positive trajectory, Lewiston looking to right the ship

The quad-city foes entered this game in similar places: 4-2 and looking for some momentum-building victories.

The momentum ended up going to Moscow.

The Bears now have two wins against an in-state rival that's had their number for (almost) a generation. And some proof of concept that the team is ready to take the next step and be a legitimate league contender.

"I think (what these wins do) is it continues to push us into the 'we belong' category," Rod said. "We understand that we haven't accomplished anything. We aren't looking any further ahead than the next game. I think our sites are set on being the absolute best ball club that we can be, and setting aside whatever name is on the jersey in the other dugout and believing in ourselves and believing in our process."

For the Bengals, the doubleheader marks the second time they've been shut out this season. And the second time they've lost by two runs or less.

"I believe in our guys," Trainor said. "We had a tough day (Tuesday). A disappointing day. But I believe in our guys and we're going to bounce back."

GAME 1

Lewiston 100 100 0—2 9 1

Moscow 100 120 x—4 7 1

Mason Way, Austin Topp (5) and River Stamper; Levi Anderson, Keaton Clark (5), Conor Isakson (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Clark; L—Topp.

Lewiston hits — Guy Krasselt 2, Carson Kolb 2, Cody Ray 2, Tucker Green (2B), Stamper, Keatan Phillips.

Moscow hits — Isakson 3, Izzo 2, JP Breese, Ethan McLaughlin.

------

GAME 2

Lewiston 000 000 0—0 2 0

Moscow 200 121 x—6 9 1

Zack Bambacigno, Cody Ray (4) and Austin Topp; Butch Kiblen, Oliver Spencer (7) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen; L—Bambacigno.

Lewiston hits — Topp, Mason Way.

Moscow hits — JP Breese 3, Izzo 2, Andrew Hurley 2, Ethan McLaughlin (2B), Kiblen.

