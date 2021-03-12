Bears bring back Pat O’Donnell on one-year deal

The Bears signed kicker Cairo Santos to a three-year, $9 million contract Thursday. They now have ensured the return of their punter.

The Bears are bringing back Pat O'Donnell on a one-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

O’Donnell, 30, joined the Bears as a sixth-round choice in 2014. He has served as the team’s punter for 111 of a possible 112 games since.

O’Donnell ranked third in the NFL with 28 punts downed inside the 20 last season and averaged 45.7 yards per punt with a net average of 39.5. He did not have a punt blocked.

For his career, O’Donnell has averaged 44.9 yards on 502 punts with a 39.3 net average.

