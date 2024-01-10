Bears bring back Matt Eberflus but fire OC Luke Getsy, QB coach, other offensive staff, per reports

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and head coach Matt Eberflus had different levels of job security with the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are making changes to their staff but keeping head coach Matt Eberflus.

The decision to keep Eberflus through 2024 came after extensive meetings between both parties, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterback coach Andrew Janocko and other members of the offensive staff were fired, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

The Bears, who closed the 2023 campaign with 17-9 loss to the rival Green Bay Packers, will now have two key vacancies this offseason.

This story will be updated.