Bears bring back a familiar face in LB Christian Jones

The Chicago Bears are turning to a familiar face to bring depth to their linebackers room as they’ve signed Christian Jones, who returns to Chicago for his second stint, to a one-year deal.

An undrafted free agent in 2014, Jones spent his first four seasons with the Bears, where he appeared in 63 games with 31 starts. He totaled 262 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles-for-loss, 8 pass breakups and 9 quarterback hits.

Jones spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions, where he appeared in 45 games with 42 starts and recorded 177 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 7 tackles-for-loss, 8 pass breakups and 8 quarterback hits.

A familiar face. Welcome (back) to Chicago, Christian Jones! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/plAfbB24Tv — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 23, 2021

While Jones has versatility having played both inside linebacker and outside linebacker in Chicago, he’ll likely serve as the third inside linebacker behind Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan.

Jones is someone who is quite familiar to new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai, who served as a defensive quality control coach during Jones’ first tenure in Chicago from 2014-2017.

