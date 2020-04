The Bears added some experienced, and large, depth on the defensive line.

The team announced that defensive tackle John Jenkins was coming back on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old run-stopper spent last year with the Dolphins, starting five games and playing all 16.

He was with the Bears in 2017, and has also spent time with the Giants, Seahawks, and Saints.

