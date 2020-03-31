The Bears brought back a key special teams player Tuesday.

Per the league’s official transaction wire, the Bears have re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson.

The Bears’ sixth-round pick from William & Mary in 2016, Houston-Carson only played three snaps of defense last year.

Still, he played 342 snaps on special teams, obviously creating the kind of value they want to hang onto.

Bears bring back DeAndre Houston-Carson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk