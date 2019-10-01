Bears bring back Bradley Sowell

The Bears have re-signed tight end Bradley Sowell. Again.

The team announced the transaction Tuesday in advance of its trip to London for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Bears cut Sowell on Saturday to make room for the promotion of defensive lineman Jonathan Harris from the practice squad.

This marks the second time the Bears have cut and then re-signed Sowell in the last eight days.

Sowell, 30, appeared in Chicago’s first two games, seeing 11 snaps on offense and 12 on special teams.

In his eight NFL seasons, spent mostly as a backup offensive lineman, he has played 102 games with 25 starts. His only career catch came last season, a 2-yard touchdown reception.