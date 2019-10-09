Bears bring back Bradley Sowell, cut Tyler Bray

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Bears cut tight end Bradley Sowell last week in order to bring Tyler Bray onto the roster as a backup to starting quarterback Chase Daniel, but they don’t have a need for a backup quarterback during their bye week.

As a result, the Bears have reversed course and released Bray so that Sowell can rejoin the team. It’s the third time that Sowell has been released and re-signed so far this season.

That number could go up to four next week should the Bears again find themselves without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky due to a shoulder injury.

The move comes with little risk of losing Sowell to another team. No one else can claim Sowell on waivers because he is a vested veteran and the veteran, who transitioned from offensive line to tight end this offseason, is obviously OK with yo-yoing on and off the roster as needed.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next