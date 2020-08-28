Bears: Brian Urlacher's posts 'in no way reflect the values' of the team

The Bears are distancing themselves from a social media post that Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher shared Thursday morning.

Following the Bucks-led boycott of Wednesday night's NBA games, and the eventual postponement of all NBA games on Thursday, Urlacher shared this message:

The Bears issued a statement saying their views don't line up with Urlacher's.

"The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization," the team said in the statement.

Urlacher played for the Bears from 2000-2012 and the team honored his Hall of Fame induction with a special ring ceremony in 2018.



