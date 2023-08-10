Bears' Braxton Jones on rookie Darnell Wright: I've seen him do things, not a lot of guys can do

Yahoo Sports

Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer start off by recapping a wild week in the baseball world, including the best baseball fight in years between Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, New York Yankees reliever Keynan Middleton speaking on the Chicago White Sox culture and the Yankees' piling health issues that are starting to affect their ability to contend for a World Series. Later, Hannah and Zach keep things positive by discussing the most impressive team in baseball in the Atlanta Braves and break down Ronald Acuna Jr's historic season. The hosts finish things off by discussing the controversy surrounding the Baltimore Orioles ownership after they suspended their announcer Kevin Brown for some comments he made about the team on-air.