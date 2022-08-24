Bears' Braxton Jones: I can't let opportunity to start 'go to waste'

Braxton Jones: I can't let this opportunity 'go to waste' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When Braxton Jones initially got the call to line up as the first string left tackle during Bears OTAs, he was surprised. He was a fifth-round draft pick, from an FCS school, which usually means he was set to have a developmental year as a rookieー if he made the team at all. But just a few practices into his professional career, there he was, lined up alongside Cody Whitehair, protecting Justin Fields.

Since that day, Jones has held on to the job. Newcomer Riley Reiff practiced briefly with the starters at left tackle, but quickly relinquished the job to Jones. As the Bears get ready for their final preseason game, Jones has his starting job all but locked up, so he’s not really surprised anymore to find himself in his current position. He knows what’s in front of him, and he knows the stakes have changed.

“Just gotta get better every day and continue to do my job and not let this opportunity go to waste,” said Jones. “I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s a great opportunity to show what I can do. So I’ve got to continue to seize the opportunity and not really worry about being surprised.”

Jones is still not a finished product. Again, as a fifth-round rookie from an FCS school, that’s to be expected. But now that he’s in a starting role, Jones doesn’t have the luxury of learning on the sidelines. He’s got to learn on the job.

“I would say the biggest thing for me is anchor on the bull rush a little bit more, be prepared for it,” Jones said. “ I’ve kind of put it on film that people can bull rush me, so that’s what people are going to do. So just be more prepared for it and throw my hands. In the last preseason game, I wasn’t throwing my hands very well, and I’ve just got to use my hands more and more efficiently.”

When going up against the scout defense, Jones has the opportunity to ask the opposing edge rusher to give him a bull rush so he can get more reps facing that particular technique. When each first team is practicing against each other, however, that’s off the table, since the defense obviously needs to work on whatever they’re working on, too. Fortunately for Jones, he gets to rep against Robert Quinn, who’s one of the best in the biz. Jones said practicing against Quinn has helped him progress a lot over the summer, but in some respects practicing against Quinn has thrown him off, too.



“Some of the rushers just don’t get to the point as quick as Robert Quinn does,” Jones said. “So that’s the biggest thing for me is still having that good timing. They want to run around the edge. Robert Quinn gets to you really quickly, so then your hands are much quicker. But then when it’s a longer wait, I still have to have that punch timing.”

Story continues

The Bears will play most of their starters for the first half in their preseason finale against the Browns this Saturday. Cleveland fields a pair of great edge rushers themselves in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. Each rep will be another opportunity for Jones to grow, and to show he’s up to the task of blocking premiere talent in the NFL. He’ll have to make the most of it, too, because Week 1 won’t get any easier when the 49ers and Nick Bosa come to town.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!