Bears bolster secondary in 7-round, post-combine mock draft

The NFL Scouting Combine represented one of the last pre-draft milestones for scouts, who should have a pretty strong feel for the prospects in this year's class.

Free agency, pro days and private workouts will still shape the upcoming draft, but we can start to get a feel for where players might fall at the end of April.

It's a difficult process to predict for the Bears, without a pick until the third round, but mock drafts can still show us how the board could play out.

The latest seven-round prediction from The Draft Network has Ryan Pace adding some much-needed depth in the secondary with his first few picks.

#Bears fans, y'all might only have five picks, but I came up with a few quality draft selections for a roster that really doesn't need any right now in my latest team mock draft:https://t.co/v2yfGxnK0A — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 7, 2019

With the 87th pick, draft analyst Jon Ledyard has the Bears drafting Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who boasts one of the best names in the draft.

Ya-Sin is more of an outside cornerback who could develop on the bench and take over for Prince Amukamara in a year or two.

The mock draft adds Kentucky safety Mike Edwards in the fourth round as a versatile option who could replace either Adrian Amos at safety or Bryce Callahan at slot cornerback.

The Bears' fifth-round pick lands them a small school offensive tackle in Oli Udoh from Elon University in the FCS, who had a strong showing at the NFL combine last weekend.

The seventh round wraps up with the Bears taking Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo and Oklahoma State outside linebacker Jordan Brailford, a pair of standouts from the East-West Shrine Game practices back in January.

The mock draft seems to hit all the main positions Bears fans want to see in the 2019 draft with some solid contingency plans for their pending free agents.