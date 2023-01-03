Bears' blowout loss vs. Lions shows huge questions team must answer

Blowout loss vs. Lions highlights huge questions Bears must answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears planned to ring in 2023 by snapping their eight-game losing streak and knocking the division-rival Detroit Lions out of the playoff hunt.

The Lions were fresh off a putrid defensive performance in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears' offense seemed prime for a big day in Detroit, one that could serve as a launching pad heading into an offseason that has the fan base believing better days are ahead.

None of that happened. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

Instead, the 41-10 shellacking the Lions put on the Bears served as a reminder of the myriad of giant questions facing the franchise. While draft position and over $100 million in salary cap space are rays of sunshine in an otherwise bleak year, it's clear that the Bears have too many questions to answer in one offseason.

Hope springs eternal, but it might be time to temper the talk of 2022 being a "successful season" in which the team is staring at a 3-14 record.

Let's start with the headliner.

Justin Fields, the passer

Fields struggled to open the year. That included a self-proclaimed "trash" performance in Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

The Bears' mini-bye re-evaluation of the offense sparked the playmaker in Fields and seemed to settle him down as a passer. Fields has been electric as a runner. He enters Week 18 just 64 yards shy of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season quarterback rushing record.

But for all the explosive runs and dazzling escape acts he has performed, his growth as a passer still is lagging.

Sunday's game against the Lions appeared to be the perfect time for Fields and the Bears' passing game to have the efficient game they have been building toward. This Lions defense gave up 317 yards to Zach Wilson, 341 yards to Daniel Jones, and 250 to Sam Darnold.

But Fields went just 7-for-21 for 75 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Bears' faceplant in Detroit. He was sacked seven times and hit nine times.

Story continues

Even when he had time to throw, Fields didn't see it and rip it.

Late in the second quarter, the Bears called a max-protect, play-action deep shot. The Lions were in an eight-man box with a single-high safety. Dante Pettis came open on a corner route, but Fields didn't pull the trigger. Instead, he scrambled and ended up getting sacked and fumbling. It's a throw that needs to be made and is an example of the growth still required.

It's fair to point to a battered offensive line and subpar receiving corps as part of the reason for Fields' struggles. But it's also fair to expect the franchise signal caller to be able to put together a good passing performance against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The excitement around Fields' second season is warranted. But it's also fair to wonder if it's sustainable. He has taken a beating this season, and his growth as a passer hasn't been there. This season, Fields has only eclipsed the 200-yard mark twice. He has only completed 60.4 percent of his passes, and the Bears' passing attack has been borderline anemic at times.

Will building a better line and adding legitimate weapons help? Probably. But a lot of the onus is on Fields to continue to develop as a passer. He has to get better at going through his progressions (even when pressured), be sharper in the fourth quarter (four touchdowns, six interceptions, 59.5 percent), and be more comfortable standing in the pocket and delivering strikes.

Fields did that against the Packers in Week 13. It was his best game as a pure passer, but he hasn't been able to repeat it. Fields has all the tools to be a great quarterback, but he still has a lot of work to do to get there.

This isn't a pile on Fields session. He has been the lone bright spot of this season. So let's move on to another issue.

Claypool's fit?

General manager Ryan Poles made a gamble in giving up the Bears' second-round pick to acquire Claypool, a third-year receiver the Pittsburgh Steelers had no problem parting shipping out of town.

In retrospect, that was probably a red flag.

Since joining the Bears, Claypool has caught just 12 passes for 111 yards. He has yet to find the end zone. On Sunday against the Lions, Claypool was visibly frustrated during the second half. After another failed offensive series, he walked to the sideline, tossed his helmet, and had words with receivers coach Tyke Tolbert before plopping down on the bench to stew.

Fields walked over and calmed down the third-year receiver in a great show of leadership.

But reading between the lines, it sounds like this might not be the first time the Bears have had to deal with a sideline outburst from Claypool.

"We have had conversations with Clay," head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. "We understand how we want to operate on the sideline. Because on the sideline, you’re there to encourage certain and there to challenge, that’s good too. But there’s a way to go about that. And when you go about it the right way, it’s positive and it’s productive. If you go about it a certain way, then it’s taking away focus and energy because everybody’s looking over and seeing what’s going on. So it’s just got to be productive. You gotta have some self control with the controlled violence that you have to play this game with, but that’s the biggest takeaway for that."

Claypool's frustrations are understandable. He joined the Bears midseason, was asked to learn an entirely new offense, and hasn't been able to make an impact to help the team win. We probably won't know if Claypool fits with the Bears' long-term picture until midway through next season.

Fields and Claypool have said they plan to work together a lot this offseason to fine-tune their chemistry. Claypool is aware of the "valuable" pick given up for him and wants to make Poles' move pay off.

The Bears need the Claypool trade to work out. Otherwise they'll have flushed what is effectively a late first-round pick (projected No. 33 overall) down the drain.

Fixing the defense

The H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and smart football) principle can work, but Eberflus needs more talent on the defense for it to work to its intended effect.

The Bears' defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, and its performance Sunday in Detroit highlighted how much work Poles and Eberflus have to do to make the defense serviceable in 2023.

After getting ripped apart by the Lions, the Bears' defense now ranks last in points allowed per game, last in points allowed per play, last in third down conversion percentage allowed, last in pass yards per pass, 31st in rush yards per game, and 30th in sack percentage.

The Bears need to completely revamp the unit heading into 2023.

A new front four, with a disruptive three-technique and two good-to-great edge rushers, is needed. The Bears need to find a better option at the starting WILL linebacker spot and add another cornerback to go along with Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker should return as starting safeties, and Jack Sanborn has put himself in position to be the starting MIKE.

If the Bears want to improve significantly in 2023, the defense must be remodeled.

A 41-10 beatdown at the hands of the Lions put a spotlight on the massive mountain Poles, Eberflus, and the Bears have to climb to get back to relevancy.

Salary cap space and draft position aren't an easy button. The road ahead will be longer and more difficult than the rosy offseason picture has many believing.