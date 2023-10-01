Bears' blown lead tied for worst meltdown in team history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears seemed poised to earn their first victory of the season on Sunday, but instead they found themselves on the wrong side of a 31-28 comeback win by the Denver Broncos.

At one point in the third quarter, the Bears were winning 28-7 and were in cruise control, but after 24 unanswered points, they instead dropped to 0-4 on the season and are now staring at one of the worst stretches in team history.

In addition to adding another loss to their team-record losing streak, which now stands at 14 in a row, the Bears also tied a team record for the biggest lead they have ever blown in a game.

According to Pro Football Reference, the coughed-up 21-point lead matches the leads they lost to the New England Patriots on Nov. 10, 2002, and to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 18, 1953.

Oddly, neither of those games were played at Soldier Field, though they were both home games for the Bears. The first was played at Champaign’s Memorial Stadium as the team renovated Soldier Field, and the latter was played at the team’s old home at Wrigley Field.

