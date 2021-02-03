Bears' Bilal Nichols: Sean Desai will have 'very similar flavor to Vic Fangio'
Bilal Nichols on Sean Desai: 'Very similar flavor to Vic Fangio' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
If fans are hoping to see the Chicago Bears return to the defensive style deployed by former coordinator Vic Fangio, they’ll probably be happy with the recent promotion of Sean Desai.
“I think he’s going to have a very similar flavor to Vic Fangio,” Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols said Tuesday. “I think you’ll see a lot of similarities with our defense this year vs our defense in 2018.”
Nichols, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2020, joined The Hoge & Jahns Podcast and shared his thoughts on the vast defensive coaching turnover since the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round of the playoffs Jan. 10.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of the same similar type of schemes (as Fangio), the same similar type of plays being run, because (Desai is) a Vic Fangio disciple,” Nichols said. “He going to bring that type of energy. So we’re excited about that. I can’t wait to see it.”
Desai was a defensive assistant for the Bears under three different coordinators from 2013-20 before earning the promotion to defensive coordinator this month after Chuck Pagano retired. Desai learned under three different defenses, but grasped onto Fangio’s scheme, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL in 2018 before Fangio took the head coaching job in Denver. In the last two years, the Bears’ takeaways and sack numbers tailed off dramatically.
Desai will be a defensive coordinator for the first time, but it’s hard to find anyone in the organization who doesn’t think he’s ready.
“He’s always been a high football IQ guy. Always been a guy that prepared. And he knows his stuff. Point blank. Period. That’s why we call him 'The Doc,' because he’s so smart. He knows everything,” Nichols said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited and I’m happy he’s finally getting his opportunity.”
Desai, who was the Bears’ safeties coach the last two seasons, has a very calm and thoughtful demeanor, but his players rave about the 37-year-old’s ability to teach the game.
“We’re confident in him and we know he’s the right person for the job, so he doesn’t have to be anybody but himself. That’s what got him to this point so far,” Nichols said. “I think you’re going to see a calm dude, but one thing about Coach Desai, he’s got you schemed up.”
Nichols and the rest of the defensive linemen will also be dealing with significant turnover in their position room after longtime defensive line coach Jay Rodgers left for the Los Angeles Chargers.
“Man. A lot of my success so far in this league has come from Coach Jay Rodgers and the vets that I’ve been blessed to play with," Nichols said. "From Day 1 -- from the first day of becoming a Chicago Bear -- he’s been on me about the little things, the details, the technique and a lot of the plays that I make and a lot of the positions that I be in to make those plays are a credit to him. I definitely think he’s, if not the best, he’s one of the best defensive line coaches in the NFL so we’re going to miss him.”
Rodgers even had a significant role in scouting Nichols, who was a steal for the Bears in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Rodgers pushed for the Bears to draft the Delaware product and then did a great job developing the defensive tackle, who can play multiple positions up-and-down the line. Now, Nichols will continue his development under new defensive line coach Chris Rumph, a longtime college defensive line coach/coordinator who spent 2020 with the Houston Texans.
“He’s been around for a very long time, been at different places, so we know he’s an experienced guy,” Nichols said. “I can’t wait to learn from him. And I think as a young guy, just seeing the different coaching philosophies, that will be good for me. It will show me a different side that I haven’t looked at before.”
