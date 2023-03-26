Bears’ biggest offseason needs are still in the trenches

The Chicago Bears have been active during the first wave of free agency, which includes the acquisitions of wide receiver DJ Moore, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, running back D’Onta Foreman and guard Nate Davis.

But there are still plenty of needs for general manager Ryan Poles to address through the remainder of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema examined the biggest position needs for every NFL team after free agency, and Chicago’s won’t come as a surprise. The Bears still have big holes in the trenches, namely offensive tackle and defensive tackle. Cornerback was also named a need.

The Bears have brought in a ton of talent since free agency opened. They’ve signed Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, Andrew Billings, DeMarcus Walker, Robert Tonyan and D’Onta Foreman. They also acquired D.J. Moore in their trade-down with the Panthers. They’re not quite a complete team yet, though, even despite the positive outlook of those additions. They still need a dominant three-technique pass rusher in the middle and could stand to get a starting-caliber offensive tackle. Though their secondary is already pretty young, another solid outside cornerback could be a target for them on Day 2 of the draft.

The Bears are in need of a dominant 3-technique to help power Matt Eberflus’ defense. They were pretty quiet in free agency — adding 1-technique Andrew Billings — an indication Poles will be shoring up the defensive interior in the draft. Chicago also needs more help at defensive end.

When looking at the Bears’ offensive line, Braxton Jones is penciled in at left tackle, which means there’s a glaring hole at right tackle that needs to be addressed. Chicago was reportedly in on Mike McGlinchey, before he signed a massive deal with the Denver Broncos, but they didn’t address the position in free agency. That makes it a top priority heading into the draft.

Cornerback is an underrated need for Chicago. While they have Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in place, they’re still in need of a solid third cornerback, which could come in the draft.

