What is the Bears’ biggest offseason need?

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for what could be a franchise-altering offseason, where they’re slated to have $98.6 million in salary cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

GM Ryan Poles stripped the roster down last season, and now there are no shortage of needs for him to address in free agency and the NFL draft.

Pro Football Focus examined every NFL team’s biggest need heading into the 2023 offseason. And, in what shouldn’t come as a shock, PFF said for the Bears that’s “everything.” Well, outside of quarterback.

Quarterback Justin Fields is still a work in progress, but this season he showed that he could be one of the game’s most electric playmakers with very little help around him. Chicago stripped this roster back to bare bones for 2022, and now they need to use the cap space and draft capital they acquired to build a team. There really isn’t an area that doesn’t need attention, so in a way, the Bears can do no wrong this offseason as long as they find good players. Every upgrade will make a difference.

Let’s start in the trenches with the defensive line and offensive line, which were the team’s biggest weaknesses for their respective units. Justin Jones is arguably the only one worth bringing back on the league’s worst defensive line in 2022. There are no starting jobs guaranteed along the offensive line next season, although there’s a good chance Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones will be back.

Wide receiver is another notable need, considering Chicago needs to surround quarterback Justin Fields with more weapons. Add cornerback to that list, as you’d have to imagine the Bears want to keep Kyler Gordon in one position and find another option alongside Jaylon Johnson.

Chicago could also benefit from additions at linebacker, tight end and running back.

Safe to say, Poles has plenty of work to do this offseason. Thankfully, he’s got the resources to get it done.

