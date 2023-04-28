Bears’ biggest needs on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 NFL draft is underway, and the Chicago Bears added an impact right tackle in Darnell Wright in the first round. General manager Ryan Poles traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles and landed a 2024 fourth-round selection in the process.

As we head into Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, the Bears will be on the clock with three selections between Rounds 2 and 3 — 53rd, 61st and 64th overall.

Chicago has some pretty important positions of need to address on their roster, including edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback.

Heading into Day 3, here’s a look at the Bears’ biggest positional needs they can address in the second and third rounds.

Edge rusher

Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front. Al-Quadin Muhammad was released after a disappointing season, which left Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson on the roster. While the Bears have since added some veterans with upside in free agency — DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green — they’ll look to add to that group in the NFL draft.

Best available on Day 2: Keion White (Georgia Tech), BJ Ojulari (LSU), Derick Hall (Auburn)

Defensive tackle

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation. But the Bears are still in need of a disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense. While Jones was solid in that role last year, the team could find an upgrade in the draft. After passing on Jalen Carter in the first round, the Bears need to add an interior defensive lineman on Day 2.

Best available on Day 2: Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin), Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern), Zacch Pickens (South Carolina)

Cornerback

While there are bigger needs on defense, cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense, be it on the boundary or in the slot — and that guy isn’t Kindle Vildor. Ultimately, it depends on where Chicago wants Gordon to line up in Year 2, as he played both outside and inside during his rookie season. But there are options to upgrade in the draft.

Best available on Day 2: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), Brian Branch (Alabama), Kelee Ringo (Georgia)

Center

There are questions about how the center position will shake out for Chicago, both this season and beyond. Sam Mustipher is officially out, and Cody Whitehair looks like he’s positioned to start at center for the first time since 2020. Whitehair has been an effective center for the Bears in the past, but he does carry a $14.1 million cap hit this season. So you’d like to see Chicago find a long-term solution in the NFL draft, where there will be options.

Best available on Day 2: Joe Tippman (Wisconsin), John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Luke Wypler (Ohio State)

