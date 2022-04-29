Bears’ biggest needs on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is underway, and the Chicago Bears didn’t have a first-round pick for the third time in the last four years after trading up for quarterback Justin Fields last year.

As we head into Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft, the Bears will finally be on the clock with three selections between Rounds 2 and 3 — 39th, 48th and 71st overall.

Chicago has some pretty important positions of need to address on their roster, including wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and safety. But it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles attempt to trade back to acquire more draft capital.

Heading into Day 2, here’s a look at the Bears’ biggest positional needs they can address in the second and third rounds.

Wide receiver

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Arguably the Bears’ biggest need heading into Round 2 is wide receiver. Chicago needs to add another playmaker at wideout for Justin Fields, someone who can complement Darnell Mooney. There’s not a whole lot to love about the Bears’ receiving corp right now outside of Mooney. They did add Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency, but there’s still a lot to be desired. While there was a run on receivers during the first round, there are some intriguing names still left on the board in this deep group. If someone like George Pickens or Christian Watson falls to 39th overall, it’ll be difficult for the Bears to pass them up.

Offensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Bears offensive line, including whether Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom are the answer at right and left tackle, respectively. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Poles target an offensive tackle on Day 2, especially if someone like Bernhard Raimann is still available come Pick 39. But Chicago also has a glaring need at right guard following the departure of James Daniels in free agency. With the emphasis on protecting Fields, offensive line is a position we could see targeted heavily over the next two days.

Story continues

Cornerback

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Bears have a pressing need at cornerback heading into the draft, which isn’t much different than last year. Cornerback was a glaring weakness on defense last year as Chicago didn’t have an answer opposite Jaylon Johnson or in the slot. While the Bears might’ve found a slot corner in Tavon Young, there’s still a matter of who starts opposite Johnson on the outside. While second-year player Thomas Graham Jr. factors into the starting role, Chicago could find an immediate contributor at corner in the second round. Andrew Booth, Roger McCreary and Kyler Gordon are still available heading into Day 2.

Linebacker

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

With Chicago transitioning to a 4-3 defense, there’s a greater emphasis on the linebacker position. Roquan Smith is coming off another impressive season that earned him second-team All-Pro honors, and he’s in line for a massive contract extension. But the Bears are still in need of a starting linebacker alongside Smith and newcomer Nicholas Morrow. There are some intriguing options at linebacker heading into Day 2, but there’s one name that stands out above the rest. If Nakobe Dean somehow miraculously falls to 39th overall, there’s no way Chicago can pass him up.

Safety

USA Today Sports

Outside of cornerback, the Bears also have a need at safety. Matt Eberflus has promised Eddie Jackson has a fresh start in his defense, where the hope is Jackson can return to his playmaking form. But the main question is who will be lining up opposite him. Chicago signed Dane Cruikshank this offseason and brought back DeAndre Houston-Carson as depth options, but is there a starter among them? There are some intriguing names at safety the Bears could target on Day 2, including Jalen Pitre and Jaquan Brisker.

Interior defensive line

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Defensive line certainly isn’t the most pressing need on the roster right now, but it’s a position that shouldn’t be ignored in the draft. Chicago lost three starters on the defensive line this offseason in Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols. They added Justin Jones to serve as the starting three-technique and right now it looks like Khyiris Tonga is the guy at nose tackle. But there are questions at the position for the future, and there are some intriguing prospects still on the board in Logan Hall and Perrion Winfrey.

[listicle id=505944]

[listicle id=505981]

1

1

1

1