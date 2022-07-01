What’s the Bears’ biggest concern on offense ahead of 2022 season?

It’s been an offseason of change for the Chicago Bears, who have ushered in a new regime under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

There have been some changes on offense, including a new scheme under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. And there are no shortage of questions about the development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, specifically when it comes to his supporting cast, which has been heavily scrutinized this offseason.

Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts on the team’s biggest concern on offense ahead of the 2022 season. For Bears fans, those concerns certainly won’t come as a surprise.

Alyssa Barbieri: Offensive line

It’s not exactly encouraging that the Bears don’t have their starting offensive line in place heading into training camp. Especially considering what happened to Justin Fields last season. This offseason has been about finding the best combination of players to start along the offensive line, and it’s been an interesting process that’s featured some different combinations.

Former second-round pick Teven Jenkins has been the headline this offseason. After starting at right tackle with the first-team offense earlier this offseason, he was demoted to the second-team offense for the final week of OTAs and during mandatory minicamp. Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has seen reps with the starters, where he’s emerged as a contender for the starting left tackle job. Larry Borom looks like he’ll fill either the left or right tackle role, depending on other factors around him. Then there’s the gaping hole at right guard, where Jenkins or Borom cold fill. The only locks at this point are Cody Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Pastrick at center.

While it’s encouraging that the team wants to find the best combination, it’s also concerning given the starters need time to jell together. But with questions about who will start at the right guard and tackle positions, the real evaluation can’t begin until the pads come on at training camp. Another season where there are questions along the offensive line.

Brendan Sugrue: Offensive line

It’s almost impossible to judge an offensive line with just a few offseason practices before training camp, but it’s starting to feel like things aren’t going as planned for general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The team let guard James Daniels walk in free agency and failed to sign a suitable replacement, most notably when they were unable to bring over Ryan Bates from the Buffalo Bills as a restricted free agent. They’re also playing musical tackles, moving players around trying to find the best combination that now includes a fifth-round rookie on the left side.

What’s even scarier is Teven Jenkins, the player who was billed as the team’s future left tackle during his rookie season in 2021, is currently the backup right tackle just one year later. It’s hard to see someone that was considered a solid building block last year, may not even be part of the future this year.

Lucas Patrick and Cody Whitehair should be fine, but that’s only 20 percent of the line that is intact. Protection was a significant issue for the offense and Justin Fields last season. When that unit is shored up, the running and passing game become easier and more efficient. Everyone benefits with a good offensive line. I’m going to need to see progression this summer to ensure this offense can work as planned. Even in light offseason programs, it doesn’t feel like they’re there yet.

Ryan Fedrau: Justin Fields

Despite the excitement Bears fans have for Justin Fields, there are some concerns going into Year 2. Last season, Fields ranked last in QBR. In 10 starts, Fields won just two games. He completed 58.9% of his passes a 73.2 passer rating. Not to mention, his 10 interceptions and 12 fumbles.

There’s more to his numbers, though. Fields’ offensive line struggled, turning into forced throws and him being sacked 36 times, (51 averaged in a 17 game season).

Now in a new offense, Fields has different expectations. The issue he may run into will have to do with his lack of offensive weapons. Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, and Cole Kmet. Those are his three top targets. If Mooney and Kmet can continue to progress. If Velus Jones Jr can step in and do well right away, also, there will be no excuses for Fields. Still, there needs to be a focus on improving the offensive weapons next offseason.

Nate Atkins: Wide receiver

Chicago’s receiving corps isn’t the most inspiring for fans, and it isn’t intimidating to opposing defenses. Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and David Moore are veterans with about as many career receiving yards as Darnell Mooney had during the 2021 season.

Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle were third options on their previous teams and combined for a career 104 receptions, 1,441 yards, and eight touchdowns over the past three years. Pringle seems to be WR2 and will show what he can do with more volume.

Last year’s rookie, Dazz Newsome, and current rookie, Velus Jones Jr., are both TBD. With Newsome being 23, there’s hope he’ll develop into a starter. Jones is slightly older, so he’ll likely need to carve out a role immediately.

