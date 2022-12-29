Bears and the Big Ten release separate statements regarding Kevin Warren

The NFL and college football worlds were thrown for a loop when it was reported on Thursday by ESPN college insider Pete Thamel that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is considered a finalist to be the next team president/CEO of the Chicago Bears. The Bears are searching for a replacement for Ted Phillips, who announced over the summer he will retire early in 2023 after serving as the team’s president and CEO since 1999.

Shortly after the news broke, both the Bears and the Big Ten Conference have released statements regarding the reported interest of Warren.

Statement from the Chicago Bears

Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears released a statement via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillip’s successor. Our search team has cast a wide net, spoke to many outstanding candidates and looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion.”

Statement from the Big Ten

Oct 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, US; Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren speaks to the media during the Big Ten media days at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten also released a statement via Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde:

“Over the course of three decades in professional and collegiate sports, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren regularly receives unique opportunities and requests for his expertise from leaders across a variety of industries ranging from professional sports ownership groups to private equity firms. The Commissioner utilizes each occurrence to listen, learn and assist every stakeholder in the most appropriate and effective manner. The Commissioner remains focused on the Big Ten Conference, its 14 member institutions and over 10,000 student-athletes in both regular season and postseason play.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire