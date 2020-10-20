Bears make big jump in Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

It’s time to start taking the Chicago Bears seriously in 2020. Regardless of what you think of their 5-1 record, they still won five games. And in the NFL, that’s a really difficult thing to do regardless of how their victories are coming.

According to the latest NFL power rankings from NBC Sports, the Bears are finally beginning to earn some respect.

Chicago jumped from No. 11 to No. 7, which puts them in serious contender standing, even if there are still questions about the offense:

The Bears’ defense is starting to look like 2018 again, but two years later, the offense is still holding this team back from being a real Super Bowl contender.

The good news gets even better in this version of league power rankings: the Bears are the highest-ranked team in the NFC North after the Packers were thrashed by the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Packers dropped from No. 5 to No. 9.

Davante Adams came back and the Packers’ offense got worse? Aaron Rodgers nearly threw two pick-6s in a surprising blowout loss.

As for the Vikings and Lions, they remain near the bottom of the NFL. The Lions jumped four spots from No. 26 to No. 22 while the Vikings fell from No. 22 to No. 27 after their embarrassing loss to the Falcons.

It’s beginning to feel safe to say the NFC North will come down to the Bears and Packers, who face off in Weeks 12 and 17.