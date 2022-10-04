The Bears are better off without ex-wide receiver Allen Robinson

The Bears are better off without Allen Robinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles & Co. let star wide receiver Allen Robinson walk in free agency last offseason as part of their large-scale rebuild of the roster.

In turn, Robinson snagged a three-year, $46.5 million contract from the Los Angeles Rams. He paired up with Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in what is expected to be one of the higher-octane offenses in the NFL.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case through the first four weeks of the season.

RELATED: Schrock: Don't blame Justin Fields for Bears' horrific offense

Robinson has nine catches for 95 yards and one touchdown through the first month of the NFL season. He's recorded 23.8 yards per game on 18 lowly targets on the season. His catch rate is astonishingly low, at 50 percent.

His counterpart, Cooper Kupp, picked up right where he left off last season. He has 42 receptions (54 targets) for 402 yards and three touchdowns. His catch rate is an unbelievable 77.8 percent.

Now, it's unfair to compare the two receivers. Kupp is on a way higher level than Robinson. There's no debating that.

However, the two were supposed to act as a duo under Sean McVay's offense with at least some of the target share going to Robinson with all the attention on Kupp.

So far, it's been the complete opposite.

Looking at Robinson's route tree from Week 1, he's almost certainly a decoy and strict red zone target for his size (6-foot-2, 220 pounds).

Here's a video of Robinson's routes from the first week:

The Bears have major deficiencies at wide receiver. Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and the rest of the bunch have not lived up to expectation. The Bears have the lowest wide receiver separation rate in the league as of this writing.

However, Robinson likely wouldn't make a difference and he doesn't fit the mold for the regime's plan this season.

Story continues

Poles and Eberflus were aiming for a cheap roster heading into this season. Makes sense, considering their quarterback is far from developed and they're carrying the third-most dead cap in the league this season.

The team is expected to be near the top of the NFL in cap space next offseason. They will almost surely go after a star pass catcher in free agency to help Fields.

But, in terms of Robinson, his age and contract number are an antithesis to the team's front office plan this season.

Plus, after watching how the Rams are using him, the Bears aren't missing out on anything.

It looks like they got his best years out of him in Chicago.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!