Bears’ best all-time picks at each selection in 2023 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2023 NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles will look to continue to retool the roster and set his team up for success.

Chicago traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for a haul that included two first-round selections, two second-round picks and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears now have 10 picks in the draft, including four inside the top 64 and two selections in each of the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds. So Poles is in a good position to add some impact starters and developmental players.

Here’s at look at the Bears’ best pick at their respective selections heading into the 2023 draft:

No. 9 - LB Brian Urlacher, 2000

Urlacher is easily the Bears’ best selection at ninth overall in franchise history. During his 13-year career (all with Chicago), Urlacher was an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-Team All-Pro, member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and earned Rookie of the Year (2000) and Defensive Player of the Year (2005) honors. Not to mention, he’s enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also drafted by Bears at 9: EDGE Leonard Floyd (2016), DL Al Harris (1979), HB Ray Evans (1944), HB Bob Steuber (1943)

No. 53 - Stephen Paea, 2011

Paea was far from a success with the Bears during his four seasons, but he was easily the best of Chicago’s 2011 draft class. Paea was an average defensive tackle, where he saved his best for last during the 2014 season, He logged a career-high 6.0 sacks, 12 QB hits, nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles before walking in free agency, where he bounced around from Washington to Cleveland to Dallas before calling it a career.

Also drafted by Bears at 53: WR Bob Jewett (1958)

No. 61 - Keith Lincoln, 1961

The Bears have had a decent amount of picks at 61 in franchise history, but their best selection never even played for them. Lincoln was selected by the Bears (NFL) and Chargers (AFL) in 1961, and he opted to play for the latter. Lincoln was a two-time All-AFL player, five-time AFL All-Star and won the AFL championship (and MVP) with the Chargers in 1963. He’s a member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Also drafted by Bears at 61: TE Chris Gedney (1993), DL Tim Ryan (1990), RB Robin Earl (1977), OL Fred Hartman (1941)

No. 64 - C Olin Kreutz, 1998

There was some competition for this spot, but Kreutz was the anchor for Chicago’s once-dominant offensive line, as well as a member of the 2006 Super Bowl team. Kreutz holds the team record for the most games played by an offensive lineman with 182. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, a one-time first-team All-Pro and second-team All-Pro and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

Also drafted by Bears at 64: DB Dave Duerson (1983), DL Tony McGee (1971)

No. 103 - DL Karon Riley, 2001

Riley only played one year with the Bears, where he logged two tackles and one tackle for loss in five games. But he’s still the best of this crop. After a quick stint with Chicago, he had stops with the Falcons (2002-04) and Redskins (2006) in the NFL and Toronto Argonauts (2005) in the CFL and Las Vegas/Cleveland Gladiators (2007-08) in the AFL.

Also drafted by Bears at 103rd: OG Arland Thompson (1980), DB John Sciarra (1976), OT Bruno Ashley (1953)

No. 133 - LB Bob Pifferini, 1972

Pifferini, a sixth-round draft pick, played four seasons with the Bears (1972-75), where he played in 57 games and totaled three fumble recoveries. After his time in Chicago, he played one season with the Rams in 1976.

Also drafted by Bears at 133: LB Troy Johnson (1988), QB Bobby Cutburth (1970), B LeRoy Weaver (1962), B Tom Hardiman (1951)

No. 136 - LB Greg Gilbert, 1989

Gilbert, a sixth-round pick by the Bears, was a standout linebacker with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, leg injuries hampered his NFL career before it could get going. Gilbert spent one year on the team before a stint with the Raiders (1990-91) and two years in the World League of American Football.

Also drafted by Bears at 136: OT Bob Voigts (1939)

No. 148 - QB Craig Krenzel, 2004

No one would mistake Krenzel for being a good draft pick, but he’s the best of this limited group. Krenzel, a fifth round pick by Chicago, was part of the quarterback carousel after starter Rex Grossman went down with a torn ACL in 2004. Krenzel won his first three starts with Chicago, but he lost his next two starts before suffering an ankle injury that ended his season. He finished with a 46.5 completion percentage in six games before being cut in the offseason and spending one year as the third-string quarterback with the Bengals.

Also drafted by Bears at 148: C Bob Osterman (1941)

No. 218 - OT J'Marcus Webb, 2010

All things considered, Webb was a good selection in the seventh round by the Bears. After all, he was a full-time starter between left and right tackle for his three seasons in Chicago (he only started 13 games in his rookie season). But, amazingly enough, Webb managed to play over a decade in the NFL. Not too shabby for a seventh-rounder.

Also drafted by Bears at 218: B Ray Janaszek (1950)

No. 258 - DB Charlie Sumner, 1954

The Bears drafted Sumner in the 22nd round of the 1954 NFL draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL, including six with the Bears from 1954 to 1960. Sumner totaled 16 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and one touchdown in 46 games with 38 starts with Chicago. He’s also a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Raiders in 1981 and 1984.

Also drafted by Bears at 258: OT Wayne Wood (1953), OG Jim “Tank” Crawford (1950), OG Jack Green (1945)

