Bears’ best offensive players in Week 5 win vs. Commanders, per PFF

The Chicago Bears (1-4) defeated the Washington Commanders (2-3), 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, which snapped the team’s 14-game losing streak.

Chicago dominated the first half with strong outings on offense and a strong stand on defense, leading 27-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, the Bears didn’t choke away their lead — although there was a scare in the third quarter.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 5 win. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

1. WR DJ Moore

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

PFF grade: 93.2

2. LG Teven Jenkins

AP Photo/Ben VanHouten

PFF grade: 81.2

3. QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

PFF grade: 77.9

4. RT Darnell Wright

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

PFF grade: 75.4

5. RB Roschon Johnson

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

PFF grade: 72.8

6. C Lucas Patrick

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

PFF grade: 67.1

7. TE Cole Kmet

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 65.2

8. TE Marcedes Lewis

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 61.7

9. FB Khari Blasingame

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PFF grade: 60.8

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 59.4

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire