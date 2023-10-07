Bears’ best offensive players in Week 5 win vs. Commanders, per PFF
The Chicago Bears (1-4) defeated the Washington Commanders (2-3), 40-20, on Thursday Night Football, which snapped the team’s 14-game losing streak.
Chicago dominated the first half with strong outings on offense and a strong stand on defense, leading 27-3 at halftime. Unlike last week, the Bears didn’t choke away their lead — although there was a scare in the third quarter.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 5 win. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
1. WR DJ Moore
PFF grade: 93.2
2. LG Teven Jenkins
PFF grade: 81.2
3. QB Justin Fields
PFF grade: 77.9
4. RT Darnell Wright
PFF grade: 75.4
5. RB Roschon Johnson
PFF grade: 72.8
6. C Lucas Patrick
PFF grade: 67.1
7. TE Cole Kmet
PFF grade: 65.2
8. TE Marcedes Lewis
PFF grade: 61.7
9. FB Khari Blasingame
PFF grade: 60.8
10. WR Velus Jones Jr.
PFF grade: 59.4