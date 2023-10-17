Bears’ best offensive players in Week 6 loss vs. Vikings, per PFF

The Chicago Bears (1-5) were defeated by the Minnesota (2-4), 19-13, on Sunday, which marked the team’s 15th loss in the last 16 games. The team also hasn’t won a home game since Sept. 25, 2022.

While Chicago’s defense did its job — allowing a season-low 19 points — the offense never found a rhythm and mustered just 13 points after averaging 34 points in the past two games. To make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb that’s expected to keep him out for a little bit.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 6 loss. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.

1. FB Khari Blasingame

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PFF grade: 80.9

2. WR DJ Moore

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

PFF grade: 78.2

3. OG Ja'Tyre Carter

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

PFF grade: 74.9

4. TE Robert Tonyan

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

PFF grade: 69.0

5. RT Darnell Wright

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

PFF grade: 66.9

6. TE Marcedes Lewis

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 65.7

7. WR Velus Jones Jr.

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 63.1

8. C Lucas Patrick

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

PFF grade: 61.9

9. WR Darnell Mooney

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

PFF grade: 61.6

10. RB D'Onta Foreman

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 61.2

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire