Bears’ best offensive players in Week 6 loss vs. Vikings, per PFF
The Chicago Bears (1-5) were defeated by the Minnesota (2-4), 19-13, on Sunday, which marked the team’s 15th loss in the last 16 games. The team also hasn’t won a home game since Sept. 25, 2022.
While Chicago’s defense did its job — allowing a season-low 19 points — the offense never found a rhythm and mustered just 13 points after averaging 34 points in the past two games. To make matters worse, quarterback Justin Fields suffered a dislocated thumb that’s expected to keep him out for a little bit.
Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 6 loss. Here are the highest-graded Bears offensive players and what their grades were.
1. FB Khari Blasingame
PFF grade: 80.9
2. WR DJ Moore
PFF grade: 78.2
3. OG Ja'Tyre Carter
PFF grade: 74.9
4. TE Robert Tonyan
PFF grade: 69.0
5. RT Darnell Wright
PFF grade: 66.9
6. TE Marcedes Lewis
PFF grade: 65.7
7. WR Velus Jones Jr.
PFF grade: 63.1
8. C Lucas Patrick
PFF grade: 61.9
9. WR Darnell Mooney
PFF grade: 61.6
10. RB D'Onta Foreman
PFF grade: 61.2