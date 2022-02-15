Bears best fit for wide receiver Michael Gallup, according to ESPN

ESPN: Bears best fit for wide receiver Michael Gallup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles went to work the day after he was hired in late January and began building a new coaching staff.

While the coaching elements are coming together, it's now time for Poles to focus on the next checklist item: offensive needs.

The Bears could use another strong target for Justin Fields to throw the ball to and former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup could be that guy. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen believe Gallup is the best free agent on the market to fit the Bears' needs.

In a similar way that Fields and Darnell Mooney have a great pass-catcher connection, Bowen states that the Bears will prioritize a receiver who can win one-on-one matchups for Fields.

With Allen Robinson getting closer to free agency, Gallup can be used as an opposite playmaker to Mooney. Gallup brings a physical element to his receiver position, and has the ability to stretch the defense over the top as an outside target for Fields.

Gallup had 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games last season and wound up tearing his ACL in January. Eyeing a wide receiver recovering from an ACL injury is something the Bears should be aware of, but it shouldn't mean the Bears give Gallup an automatic no when looking for players to sign. His injury should help give the Bears a discount in the negotiation process, making him an affordable option for Poles.

To secure a good offense, Fields and company need protection from their offensive linemen.

The Bears haven't always had the best luck when it comes to their o-line, especially when trying to solve their problem at left tackle. Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson could be the answer.

Robinson has high-level talent and just needs the right culture and system to become a more consistent player. The Bears new coaching staff could be the system that really helps Robinson's talent elevate on the field.

The Bears also need a solid center and recent Super Bowl champion Brian Allen is an excellent free agent to after.

The Bears are a great mix of talent with a brand new coaching staff, including new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and adding a strong center with Super Bowl experience can only bulk up the offensive line. Plus, he's only 26 years old.

Allen specializes in run blocking and can fit in a zone-heavy run game approach in Getsy's offensive system. Despite Allen winning Super Bowl LVI, a center shouldn't be too hard on the Bears' wallet this offseason.

