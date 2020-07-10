What is the Bears' best-case-scenario for 2020?

Chicago Bears fans would quickly point out that the best-case-scenario for any season is a Super Bowl win, but that would be unrealistic. Sure, winning the championship is a dream come true for players and fans alike, but setting a best-case-scenario for a team is more like establishing the threshold for what a successful year could look like.

That's what the folks over at Pro Football Focus did for all 32 teams, and for the Bears, a 10-win season is that mark.

How they get there: This result is the 2018 model for success, though with a little more help on offense and not quite as dominant a defense. Foles proves to be closer to the guy we've seen in stints in Philadelphia, which serves as a marked upgrade on what Chicago has previously got from Trubisky. He develops a strong connection with Robinson, and Anthony Miller takes the next step in his career. Defensively, Jaylon Johnson proves to be a steal early, and a pass-rush headed by Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks is very effective at getting after the quarterback.

It certainly doesn't feel like Chicago needs that much to go right for just two more victories added to their ledger from a year ago when the offense looked more like a group that should be competing in the FCS ranks. An uptick in quarterback play is an expected result from legitimate competition and pressure to perform well on a weekly basis. Quinn is going to make the pass rush better just by being on the field. And Johnson, while unproven, has the draft pedigree required to at least contribute as a rotational player before he settles in as a starter.

None of these things are unlikely. In fact, it feels like the floor; this is what the Bears expect to happen. And if that's the case, a 10-win season shouldn't be the best-case-scenario. Instead, it should be the worst-case-scenario for a club that just one year ago was considered a favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

Anything less than 10 wins will be a significant disappointment in Chicago and will increase the demand for change inside Halas Hall next winter.

What is the Bears' best-case-scenario for 2020? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago