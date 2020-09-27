Bears bench Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Nick Foles against Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Chicago Bears brought in Nick Foles in the offseason, many wondered just how much longer Mitchell Trubisky would remain the starting quarterback.

That question was somewhat answered on Sunday, as Trubisky was benched in favor of Foles during the third quarter of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bears trailed the Falcons 26-10 when Trubisky was pulled, largely due to the fourth-year quarterback's poor play. Though the stat sheet didn't quite show it (128 yards, one touchdown and one interception), Trubisky struggled mightily on Sunday.

The interception came on an ugly read and the quarterback also had some egregious misses that led to Chicago leaving points on the board.

While the Bears were 2-0 to begin the year, the wins came against the Lions and Giants -- two bottomfeeders. Trubisky had a strong fourth quarter in Week 1, but has looked pedestrian the rest of the time.

That left the Bears and Matt Nagy with no choice but to see what Foles has to offer. It's unclear what the fallout will be in future weeks, but it's clear that Chicago once again has uncertainty at the most important position on the team.

Though some believe Foles' past magic can once again be seen in Chicago, he is in a new offense, splitting practice reps and coming off an offseason in which teams and players did not get the normal amount of work in.

Foles also threw an interception on his first drive against the Falcons, so buckle up Bears fans, it could be a long year.