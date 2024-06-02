Bears believe Caleb Williams is ready for ‘Hard Knocks’ spotlight

The Chicago Bears were chosen as the featured team on HBO’s hit “Hard Knocks,” which will chronicle their training camp and preseason heading into the 2024 season.

While “Hard Knocks” could be considerd a distraction — especially for a No. 1 pick quarterback like Caleb Williams — the Bears are confident that he’s ready for the spotlight given his experience at the collegiate level.

“I do think he’s suited for that because he’s comfortable in his own skin; he knows who he is,” said Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. “Again, he’s been out there for several years in terms of in the media, in the focus, the Heisman winner, all those things that he’s done. And he’ll be good.”

Williams is a big reason why Chicago was chosen as the featured team this summer, along with a young, ascending roster looking to make an impact this season.

Eberflus addressed his entire team about being the focus this summer, and it sounds like they’re ready for the spotlight.

“I think they were excited about it,” he said. “We have a good thing going here. We’ve got a good brotherhood, a good mindset.”

