Bears beat Patriots in NFL Week 7 due to these five plays

It may be a little early to call Monday Night’s domination a signature win for Matt Eberflus, but with the 33-14 victory over the Patriots in New England, the Bears put together a complete team performance for the first time under their new head coach, and that’s worth celebrating. Since the team won in such decisive fashion, there were countless moments that contributed to the result, like the numerous third-down conversions, or the run stuffs on defense. These five plays however, stood out as real pivotal moments in the game.

NO. 5: JUSTIN FIELDS 26-YARD PASS TO COLE KMET

The scene - Bears: 23, Patriots: 14. Bears have the ball 3rd-and-7 at their own 25-yard line. 7:28 left in the third quarter.

The play - Patriots outside linebacker Mack Wilson runs free past Michael Schofield, and David Montgomery isn’t able to make it over in time to help. Justin Fields is immediately flushed from the pocket, manages to evade the sack, and throws a back shoulder ball to Cole Kmet down the sideline. Kmet is well-covered but adjusts and brings the ball in while going to the ground.

Justin Fields made big plays time and time again on third-down to keep the chains moving, but this was the most impressive play, due to the combination of Fields’ athletic evasion of the pass rush, his pinpoint throw, Cole Kmet’s difficult catch on the back end. It came at a big moment too. The Bears defense had just forced a three-and-out, and it looked like the offense was going to give the ball right back with a three-and-out of their own. Instead they extended the drive and eventually finished with a field goal to widen their lead.

NO. 4: JAQUAN BRISKER INTERCEPTS MAC JONES

The scene - Bears: 10, Patriots: 0. Patriots have the ball at the Bears 36-yard-line. 13:16 left in the second quarter.

The play - The Bears call a deep zone with both Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker backpedaling at the snap. Trevis Gipson flushes Mac Jones out of the pocket and Jones throws a pass off his backfoot to Jonnu Smith who was streaking down the sideline. Brisker sees the play the whole way, undercuts the throw and makes a leaping one-handed catch to reel the ball in.

This play was significant for a number of reasons. To start, the style points for the play were off the charts. If you stop the tape right when Brisker gets his hand on the ball, he looks less like a safety snagging an interception and more like Michael Jordan winding up for a dunk. Next, it stopped the Pats in their tracks as they were threatening to score for the first time. Finally, it was the very last play of the game for Jones, as Bill Belichick turned to Bailey Zappe on the team’s next possession. Brisker ended Jones' evening on the play. We’ll see if it ended his career in New England, too.

NO. 3: BAILEY ZAPPE, JAKOBI MEYERS FUMBLE HANDOFF; JUSTIN JONES RECOVERS

The scene - Bears: 17, Patriots: 14. Patriots have the ball 1st-and-10 at their own 39-yard line. 1:40 left in the second quarter.

The play - Jakobi Meyers motions into the backfield just before the snap. Bailey Zappe goes to hand him the ball, but they fumble the ball during the exchange. Robert Quinn is already in the process of tackling Meyers and prevents him from recovering the ball. Justin Jones pounces on the ball for the fumble recovery.

Timing was everything for this play. The Bears had just scored a touchdown in their four-minute drill, ending a run of 14 unanswered points by the Patriots. It was on the defense to prevent the Pats from tying the game, or regaining the lead with a two-minute drill of their own. The Pats committed an unforced error and the Bears were able to make them pay. They tacked on another field goal as the half expired to extend their lead and head into the locker room with good vibes.

NO. 2: DAVID MONTGOMERY 1-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN

The scene - Bears: 26, Patriots: 14. Bears have the ball 2nd-and-goal at the Patriots 1-yard line. 12:17 left in the fourth quarter.

The play - The Bears bring in Riley Reiff as an extra lineman and he immediately sets the edge. Michael Schofield gets a good push at the line of scrimmage, and Braxton Jones and Sam Mustipher run to the second level to wash out more defenders. Khari Blasingame works as the lead blocker out of the backfield and cleans up a cornerback coming from the outside. David Montgomery follows his blocks and plows through contact at the goal line for an easy score.

At this point in the game, and at this point in the season, everybody knows the Bears want to run the ball. That’s their bread and butter, and with a two-score lead in the fourth quarter it was obvious they were going to lean on both Montgomery and Khalil Herbert to drain the clock. The Patriots were still unable to stop it. The Bears had run the ball on their previous four plays, and this fifth run was the exclamation point. It also essentially ended the game. The Patriots showed little urgency with their next possession to score quickly, seemingly understanding their fate had been sealed.

NO. 1: JUSTIN FIELDS 25-YARD TD PASS TO KHALIL HERBERT

The scene - Patriots: 14, Bears: 10. Bears have the ball 1st-and-10 from the Patriots 25-yard line. 2:00 left in the second quarter.

The play - Justin Fields recognizes the Patriots are bringing a blitz and audibles to a screen. After the snap Braxton Jones lets Deatrich Wise Jr. breeze by him to set up the blocking in front of Khalil Herbert. Wise Jr. jumps in the passing lane and Fields pumps, adjusts his arm angle, then gets the ball out to Herbert while absorbing hits from both Wise Jr. and Matthew Judon. Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown clear the way for Herbert with good blocks, and Herbert does the rest for a touchdown.

This play was absolute perfection for the Bears, for a variety of reasons. It started with Fields’ recognition of the Patriots defense pre-snap, and decision to check to the perfect counter. Then, Fields adjusted his arm angle, a direct tweak the team has discussed in order to avoid having the ball batted down at the line. From there, Fields hung in the pocket to deliver the ball, and the blocking scheme up front allowed Herbert to run into the end zone untouched. The play also played a major role in slowing the Patriots’ momentum. Before this point, the Patriots made the decision to sub in Bailey Zappe for Mac Jones, and Zappe led the Pats on two touchdown drives in just under four minutes to take the lead. Gillette Stadium was at a fever pitch. The Bears managed to weather the flurry from the Patriots to regain the lead. They never gave it back.

