At the risk of sounding exactly like the crab that I am, my take is that the novelty of pop-up bars has probably overstayed its welcome. Nostalgia is appealing enough to be interested in but not enough to stand in line for. They will always be put in the maybe pile.

If you're going to be a pop-up bar in Chicago, though, you better know your audience. The Bears are a week away from starting one of the most highly anticipated seasons in decades, and any time the Bears are good, two things happen. The first thing that happens is that 1985 comparisons return, which makes everyone mad. The second thing that happens is the famous SNL skit becomes culturally relevant again.

Knowing all this, the smart people at Streeterville's Timothy O'Toole's read the room and are standing up Swerski's Chicago Pop-Up Bar for Superfans.

Per their Facebook page, Swerski's "is a homage to the SNL Superfan's Skit. It will bring you back in time with like decor, a Chicago Bears themed food and drink menu and a Superfans photo backdrop with table props."

There will be specialty drinks, and a menu with punny names. (For what it's worth, Eater called O'Tooles menu 'one of the city's best pub menus'.) If you're a fan of the Bears or SNL history or comedic takes on midwestern stereotypes, there are worse places to take one for the gram.

The bar opens up on September 5th and – because again, they know their audience – it runs through that weekend.

The Bears bar from that famous SNL skit is finally a real thing and it's coming to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago