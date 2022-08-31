The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire.

Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco.

The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, the 2021 first-round pick of the Raiders. Las Vegas tried and failed to trade Leatherwood, and if he had passed through waivers the Raiders would have been stuck with the remaining $5.9 million on his contract. But now the Bears will pay that.

It’s not a great sign for Chicago’s depth that more than 10 percent of their 53-man roster will be made up of players who were cut by other teams, but the Bears decided to be aggressive on the day after roster cutdown day.

The Bears will now have to release six other players to make room for these six new arrivals.

Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk