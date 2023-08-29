Bears attempted to trade Trevis Gipson before roster cut deadline

The Chicago Bears unveiled their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, which featured some notable cuts, including defensive end Trevis Gipson.

Gipson, a fifth-round pick by Chicago in 2020, had a career-best seven sacks filling in for an injured Khalil Mack during the 2021 season. Following that breakout year, the Bears expected big things from Gipson in 2022.

Unfortunately, he fell short of those expectations as part of the NFL’s worst pass rush, which totaled just 20 sacks. Gipson had 31 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and three pass breakups.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears were working on trading Gipson — and there were a few teams interested — but they weren’t able to get a deal done.

Bears worked a potential Gipson trade, had teams involved but a deal did not come together. https://t.co/WlFWnB8xCV — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2023

Last week, it was reported the Bears granted Gipson permission to seek a trade, an indication he’d requested to be traded after he’d fallen down the depth chart.

After Gipson bid Bears fans farewell on Twitter, he shot down the report that he’d requested a trade.

Lastly. I never requested a trade. — Trev🎚 (@trevisgipson) August 29, 2023

Gipson will no doubt land with another team, especially given there was some interest in the trade market.

With Gipson gone, the Bears’ defensive end group includes Yannick Ngakoue, DeMarcus Walker, Rasheem Green, Dominique Robinson and Terrell Lewis.

Bears initial 53-man roster

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire