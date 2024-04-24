Should the Bears attempt to trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Chicago Bears, as everybody knows, are going to use the first overall pick on Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft. The star USC quarterback is expected to be a very good player once he reaches the NFL.

But the question is what are the Bears going to do with the ninth overall pick? Most people believe that they will select one of the top receivers in Rome Odune or Malik Nabers, if they are available. If not, it feels like defense (or trading back) is on the table.

There’s been some debate about who the best receiver in this loaded class is. While Nabers has been gaining plenty of steam, Marvin Harrison Jr. appears to have the edge in that conversation.

There’s been some discussion about whether the Bears would consider moving up to land Harrison Jr. With a lot of teams putting a lot of stock on QBs, maybe he falls enough for the Bears to pull the trigger?

It’s certainly telling that Harrison Jr. only had two Top 30 visits — with the Arizona Cardinals and the Bears.

Would Chicago trade next year’s first to do it? Would they even need to? There are a lot of questions that come with the idea. If the option is there, general manager Ryan Poles will have no choice but to at least consider it.

Harrison Jr. is incredible and could be one of the best receivers in the NFL, if he lives up to his current trajectory. That is something you simply can’t ignore if you have the opportunity.

If Harrison Jr. came to the Bears, he’d have the luxury of playing with some other incredible players, as well. With DJ Moore and Keenan Allen already there, that would be one of the best trios in the league.

Learning how to develop into a star with those mentors around would be great for him. A few years from now, Harrison Jr. could be an even better player if he had great leadership playing alongside him in his early years.

Having all of these incredible weapons around Williams would be great for him, as well. Although it may be hard for a variety of reasons, it is an idea to think about for Poles and his team.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire