Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham says team will take best player available in NFL draft

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears have a number of needs to address in the 2023 NFL draft, most notably in the trenches at defensive tackle, edge rusher and offensive tackle.

But general manager Ryan Poles has indicated in the past that the Bears aren’t going to let positional need get in the way of taking the best option available. Just look at free agency with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

Assistant GM Ian Cunningham indicated as much during a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, where he said Chicago’s approach remains one where they’re focused on landing the “best player available.”

“I think that’s what we always do is try to take that best player available approach,” Cunningham said. “I think the whole needs thing… those needs kind of get ironed out with the whole process, but ultimately it’s the best player available.”

Cunningham said positional need will come more into play on the third day of the draft, where the Bears have six selections.

While many expect offensive tackle to be the move at No. 9, if top options at their biggest needs are off the board, positions like cornerback, wide receiver and running back could be on the table.

Cunningham said there are six to eight players that Chicago has tabbed as options at that ninth spot.

