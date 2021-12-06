Bears aren’t sure if QB Justin Fields will return to play vs. Packers

As the Green Bay Packers return from the bye week on Monday, uncertainty still exists over which quarterback they’ll face when the Chicago Bears arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday that the playing status of rookie starter Justin Fields, who suffered broken ribs on Nov. 21, will be an “ongoing discussion” for the team this week. Veteran Andy Dalton has started the last two games, including Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals at Soldier Field.

“As each day passes, we’ll have more and more of an idea of where he’s at,” Nagy said.

Without clarity, the Packers will have to prepare on defense for both quarterbacks.

Fields’ injury is now more of a pain management issue, per Nagy, but the Bears coach insisted the team won’t play him until he’s medically cleared to return to the field.

Fields, the 11th overall pick, started the first game against the Packers this season. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and he ran four times for 37 yards. The Packers held the Bears to 14 points.

Dalton threw four interceptions against the Cardinals on Sunday, including picks on each of Chicago’s first two drives. The loss dropped the Bears to 4-8.

Nagy’s team has lost six of the last seven games and could certainly use a boost, especially on offense. Fields lacks experience as a passer, but he has a big arm and the athleticism to create plays as a runner, providing a different dynamic for the Bears offense.

Chicago did lose the last five games started by Fields, who started the season as a backup behind Dalton, the veteran.

Dalton has started two career games against the Packers, with the most recent coming in 2017 as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

His availability may not be guaranteed. Dalton injured his left hand while attempting to make a tackle after an interception on Sunday.

“We’re still working through all that, and where he’ll be at,” Nagy said.

Veteran Nick Foles is Chicago’s third-string quarterback.

Related